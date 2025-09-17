Bayer and Charité—one of Europe's largest university hospitals and a leading player in medical research—announce the official launch of the Berlin Center for Gene and Cell Therapies (BC GCT), one year after the project was first presented.



The Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) has joined the initiative alongside developer iQ spaces. The center is due to open in 2028.



Located in Berlin-Mitte, the 20,000 m² site will house an incubator for 15 to 20 start-ups, equipped laboratories, and a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) compliant production unit for the development of gene and cell therapies up to clinical phase II.



The project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Research and the State of Berlin. The incubator will be operated by Gene and Cell Therapies Incubator Berlin GmbH, co-founded by Bayer and Charité, while the GMP unit will be operated by ProBioGen on behalf of BIH.