Bayer announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the marketing authorization of elinzanetant in the European Union. The treatment targets moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause or induced by adjuvant hormone therapy for breast cancer.



If approved, elinzanetant will become the first therapy targeting both neurokinin 1 and 3 receptors available for these indications in Europe. The product is already marketed under the name Lynkuet in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.



The recommendation is based on positive results from the Phase III OASIS 1-4 clinical studies, which showed a significant reduction in the frequency and severity of symptoms as well as an improvement in quality of life and sleep, with a favorable safety profile.



Christine Roth, Executive Vice President of Bayer, emphasizes that this opinion marks an important step toward expanding treatment options and meeting the distinct needs of each woman. The European Commission's final decision is expected in the coming months.