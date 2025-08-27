Bayer announced that a New Drug Application (NDA) for its experimental contrast agent gadoquatrane has been accepted for review by the US FDA.



The NDA for gadoquatrane was filed for magnetic resonance imaging of the CNS and other areas of the body in adults and children, including newborns.



If approved, gadoquatrane would become the lowest-dose gadolinium-based macrocyclic contrast agent (GBCA) available in the US.



The submission of gadoquatrane to the US FDA is based on positive data from the pivotal Phase III QUANTI studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of gadoquatrane in adult and pediatric patients worldwide.



Health authorities in Japan, the European Union, and other countries are currently reviewing marketing authorization applications for gadoquatrane. Additional regulatory submissions to health authorities around the world are planned in the coming months.



Chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases are on the rise, leading to an increase in medical imaging. Patients, especially those who need multiple exams during their lifetime, can benefit from a reduced dose of contrast agent, Bayer said.