Bayer Finalizes Acquisition of California-Based Perfuse Therapeutics to Boost Ophthalmology Unit

Bayer announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of the American firm Perfuse Therapeutics, a move designed to strengthen its ophthalmology franchise in a deal that could ultimately be valued at nearly $2.45bn.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/17/2026 at 05:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transaction will allow the German pharmaceutical giant to secure PER-001, an intravitreal implant project that has entered Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.



In its statement, Bayer emphasized that the acquisition of the California-based company will enable it to expand its pipeline of drugs under development and consolidate its ophthalmology operations.



The laboratory plans to pay an initial amount of $300m as part of the transaction.