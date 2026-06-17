The transaction will allow the German pharmaceutical giant to secure PER-001, an intravitreal implant project that has entered Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

In its statement, Bayer emphasized that the acquisition of the California-based company will enable it to expand its pipeline of drugs under development and consolidate its ophthalmology operations.

The laboratory plans to pay an initial amount of $300m as part of the transaction.