Bayer Finalizes Acquisition of California-Based Perfuse Therapeutics to Boost Ophthalmology Unit
Bayer announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of the American firm Perfuse Therapeutics, a move designed to strengthen its ophthalmology franchise in a deal that could ultimately be valued at nearly $2.45bn.
Published on 06/17/2026 at 05:44 am EDT
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In its statement, Bayer emphasized that the acquisition of the California-based company will enable it to expand its pipeline of drugs under development and consolidate its ophthalmology operations.
The laboratory plans to pay an initial amount of $300m as part of the transaction.