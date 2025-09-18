Bayer celebrated the inauguration of its laboratory dedicated to innovation in the fields of phytomedicines and biotics.



This new laboratory provides our cutting-edge team with in-house prototyping capabilities, enabling us to innovate more efficiently and quickly, it said.



This new laboratory will enable the development of a new natural remedy, Iberogast.



Iberogast is a herbal medicine used to treat gastrointestinal disorders.



The new facility will serve as a research and development center to enable the continued innovation of Iberogast and other herbal and biotic solutions.



Thorsten Umland, Head of Research and Development in Digestive Health at Bayer, added that the laboratory will facilitate the development of scientifically validated herbal and natural products that consumers trust.