Bayer announces the launch in China of Co.Lab AdVenture, a new platform integrated into its global network of life science incubators. It aims to connect hosted start-ups with international venture capital funds to facilitate their access to financing and investment networks.



Initial partners include Shanghai Industrial Investment Capital, Legend Capital, IDG Capital, and Bayland Capital. These players will provide strategic advice and targeted opportunities to resident startups.



Bayer Pharmaceuticals says this initiative aims to strengthen collaborations with innovators and accelerate transformative solutions to address global health challenges.



The announcement is part of Bayer's open innovation strategy, which already involves developing academic partnerships in China and conducting more than 80% of its large multicenter clinical trials in the country.