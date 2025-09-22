On Monday, Bayer announced the launch of two new clinical studies, one focusing on cell therapy and the other on gene therapy, aimed at treating moderate forms of Parkinson's disease.



The German pharmaceutical group said it had begun its Phase III trial conducted with its subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics on bemdaneprocel, an experimental stem cell-derived therapy aimed at replacing the dopamine-producing neurons destroyed in Parkinson's disease.



Bayer also said it had begun treating its first patient with its AB-1005 gene therapy, developed with another of its biotech subsidiaries, AskBio, as part of a Phase II study to be conducted in Germany, Poland, the UK and the US.



The company explains that this dual approach, combining cell and gene therapies, illustrates its strategic vision of maximizing its chances of bringing new therapeutic hope to the more than ten million patients currently affected by the disease, which is now the second most common and fastest-growing neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Bayer shares rose by around 0.4% following these announcements, compared with a 0.6% decline for the DAX index.