Bayer, through its subsidiary Monsanto, has announced that the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled against it in the Erickson v. Monsanto case, which involved allegations of exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at a school in the Sky Valley Education Center (SVEC). The Court overturned the appeal decision that had ruled in favor of the company and upheld the possibility of punitive damages.



Bayer is challenging this decision, arguing that it is based on an erroneous interpretation of the law and unfairly penalizes companies outside the state. Three dissenting judges supported the group's position.



Eight other similar cases related to SVEC remain under appeal. Bayer had already reached agreements in principle in August to settle the other cases. The company says it is exploring its legal options while continuing to defend its interests.