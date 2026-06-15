Bayer Receives U.S. Approval for Gadoquatrane

Bayer shares opened in positive territory, rising 0.41% to €36.34, bolstered by a favorable decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/15/2026 at 03:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Food & Drug Administration has approved Gadoquatrane, a new intravenous contrast agent to be marketed under the brand name Ambelvist.



This product is indicated for use in contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect and visualize lesions with abnormal vascularity in the central nervous system and other body regions. The approval covers adult and pediatric patients, including term neonates.



According to Bayer's statement, "with this approval, gadoquatrane becomes the lowest-dose mGBCA available in the United States. The recommended dose is 0.01 mmol/kg of actual body weight (equivalent to 0.04 mmol Gd/kg body weight), which represents 60% less gadolinium compared to mGBCAs containing 0.1 mmol Gd/kg, and 20% less than gadopiclenol administered at a dose of 0.05 mmol Gd/kg." In short, the German giant's product achieves the same image quality while injecting fewer heavy metals (gadolinium) into the patient's body.



Gadoquatrane received its initial authorization in March of this year. The company has already submitted further regulatory filings, notably in Europe and China, with additional submissions planned for the future.