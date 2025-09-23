AskBio, a subsidiary of Bayer, announces the randomization of the first European participants in a Phase II trial evaluating AB-1005, an experimental gene therapy for moderate Parkinson's disease. The first active centers are in Poland and the UK, with Germany to follow shortly.



The trial, which has been recruiting in the US since 2024, plans to include approximately 87 patients aged 45 to 75. AB-1005 delivers a neurotrophic factor (GDNF) directly to the putamen to assess safety and efficacy in neurorestoration.



According to Alan Whone, principal investigator in Europe, this step represents an important advance and hope for patients and clinicians. Meanwhile, AskBio, emphasizes the potential of this approach to address a major medical need.



AB-1005 received RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy) designation from the FDA in 2025, providing an accelerated framework for development and regulatory evaluation. A separate study is also exploring its use in Parkinson's-type multiple system atrophy (MSA-P).