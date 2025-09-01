Bayer shares fell on Monday in Frankfurt following the German pharmaceutical group's announcement of disappointing results from a phase III clinical trial in heart failure.



At around 2:30 p.m., the stock was down around 1.4%, one of the biggest declines on the DAX index, which was up 0.3% at the same time.



The laboratory reported over the weekend that the trial evaluating vericiguat, which it is developing with the American company Merck, had not achieved its primary endpoint of reducing the risk of hospitalization or death from cardiovascular causes in patients with stable heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), i.e., those with no recent heart failure events.



However, there were slightly fewer cardiovascular deaths in the group taking vericiguat, a secondary endpoint.



Taking into account the results of its two recent large studies, vericiguat showed a statistically significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure in all patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).



Ultimately, these results confirm that vericiguat is particularly beneficial in patients who have recently experienced a worsening of their heart failure (which had already been shown in a previous landmark study.



In summary, vericiguat does not appear to be particularly useful for stable patients, but it remains beneficial for those who have recently experienced heart failure decompensation, an indication for which the drug is already approved in Europe.



These data, unveiled at the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), were also published in the medical journal The Lancet.



Under their marketing agreement signed in 2014, Merck has commercial rights to vericiguat in the US, while Bayer holds the rights in other markets.