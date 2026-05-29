Bayer shares are losing ground in Frankfurt (-3.6% at about EUR36.5), failing to capitalize on Jefferies raising its target price for them from EUR25 to EUR40, while maintaining its Hold recommendation. The US investment bank says that the settlement of litigation remains the central pivot for the stock.

Analysts' €40 target price is based on a 50/50 weighted scenario between a resolution of legal disputes, valued at €45, and no resolution, valued at €30.



Analysts have identified two catalysts for the investment case to regain shareholder appeal: the removal of uncertainty surrounding legal litigation and a shift from debt to equity for a stock whose current financial leverage stands at approximately 3x (4x when including litigation provisions).



Regarding the group's pharma division, it should be capable of posting a compound annual revenue growth rate of 2% over 2025-2030, which Jefferies considers respectable compared to industry peers at 5%. This growth is expected to be sustained until 2033, when Nubeqa, used in oncology, loses patent protection. Nevertheless, these forecasts incorporate the launch of several new products.