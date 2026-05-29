Analysts' €40 target price is based on a 50/50 weighted scenario between a resolution of legal disputes, valued at €45, and no resolution, valued at €30.

Analysts have identified two catalysts for the investment case to regain shareholder appeal: the removal of uncertainty surrounding legal litigation and a shift from debt to equity for a stock whose current financial leverage stands at approximately 3x (4x when including litigation provisions).

Regarding the group's pharma division, it should be capable of posting a compound annual revenue growth rate of 2% over 2025-2030, which Jefferies considers respectable compared to industry peers at 5%. This growth is expected to be sustained until 2033, when Nubeqa, used in oncology, loses patent protection. Nevertheless, these forecasts incorporate the launch of several new products.