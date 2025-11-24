The Bayer stock is in pole position on the DAX on Monday morning, following favorable phase III results for asundexian, its new antithrombotic product, a drug that had been largely ignored by the financial community after a string of disappointments in recent years.

In the first hour of trading, the German chemical and pharmaceutical group's shares jumped 10.5% to return to levels not seen since the start of 2024.



In a press release on Sunday, the laboratory said its phase III study on asundexian for the prevention of secondary strokes met both its primary endpoint and its safety objectives.



More specifically, the trial demonstrated the tablet's superiority over antiplatelet therapy, enabling a "significant" reduction in the risk of ischemic stroke (death of brain tissue) without increasing major bleeding rates, compared with placebo plus antiplatelet therapy.



For Jefferies analysts, this data validate Bayer's "differentiated" strategy in the field, based on the use of an oral FXIa (factor XIa) inhibitor as an anticoagulant.



"This is a key catalyst for its pharmaceutical activities, which will allow it to open a key market in secondary stroke prevention," the American broker says, noting that consensus currently values the potential annual sales of this molecule at around €1.4bn.



"It also strengthens Bayer's positioning at a time when exclusivity for Xarelto is set to expire, while boosting investor confidence in the execution of its pipeline," the broker adds.



According to Bayer's estimates, about 12 million people suffer a stroke each year worldwide, of whom 20% to 30% are likely to have another event.



In its press release, Bayer says it now plans to approach health authorities to prepare for the drug's market launch after presenting the study results at an upcoming scientific congress.



For the record, the group had previously secured from the US FDA Fast Track status for the treatment of patients at risk of a recurrent stroke due to atrial fibrillation.



Three years ago, Bayer had to halt a phase III study of asundexian in patients with stroke risk due to atrial fibrillation due to a lack of efficacy, which led it to reassess the drug's potential in other indications.