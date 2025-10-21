Bayer plans to unveil data on Thursday at the World Stroke Congress in Barcelona from its Phase III study of its asundexian tablet for stroke prevention, which will be presented in a late-breaking session.



The trial, called Oceanic-Stroke, aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor in patients who have suffered a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or a high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA). It included some 12,300 participants.



Following the failure of a previous Phase III study of asundexian in patients with atrial fibrillation and at risk of stroke, investors no longer have high hopes for this experimental drug, although some analysts believe that the upcoming results could hold some pleasant surprises.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Bayer shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday morning ahead of this presentation.