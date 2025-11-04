BBVA has priced a contingent convertible bond of €1bn (known as a CoCo or AT1) on Monday, with demand reaching over €5.250bn.



The issue price was set at 5.625%, which is significantly lower than the initial forecast of 6.125%.



The bond issued has a redemption window in November 2032. This issue is part of the bank's wholesale funding plan for 2025 and aims to strengthen the Group's AT1 hybrid capital.



In 2025, the group completed the following issuances: a $1bn conditional convertible bond in January, a €1bn Tier 2 subordinated debt issuance in February, €1bn of senior non-preferred debt in July, and a €1bn senior non-preferred green bond.