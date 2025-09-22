BBVA's board of directors has decided to improve the offer to Banco Sabadell shareholders by 10%.



The new offer is for one new BBVA share for every 4.8376 Banco Sabadell shares.



The offer values Banco Sabadell shares at €3.39 per share, their highest level in over a decade.



The current equivalent value of the offer has increased by 60% since April 29, 2024, the day before the merger negotiations were announced, from the initial offer of €12.2bn to €19.5bn.



The consideration will now be entirely in shares, so shareholders with capital gains would not be subject to tax in Spain if acceptance exceeds 50% of Banco Sabadell's voting rights, as the transaction would be considered tax neutral in that case.



The board of directors has also agreed to waive both the possibility of making further improvements to the review and extending the acceptance period.



With this improved offer, we are putting an extraordinary proposal in the hands of Banco Sabadell shareholders, a proposal that combines historic valuation and price with the opportunity to participate in the substantial value generated by the integration, BBVA said.