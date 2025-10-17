BBVA shares posted one of the strongest gains on the STOXX Europe 600 index on Friday morning after the Spanish banking group announced that it had failed in its attempt to take over its competitor Banco Sabadell, a setback that could, however, be a "blessing in disguise" from analysts' points of view.



The CNMV, the Spanish financial markets authority, announced yesterday evening that only 25.5% of Sabadell shareholders had tendered their shares to BBVA's €16bn offer, a level far below the minimum acceptance threshold of at least 50% of voting rights.



BBVA's failure to take control of its rival will nevertheless allow the group to focus on its strategy and the remuneration offered to its shareholders, experts point out.



"We believe that this setback should ultimately prove beneficial and result in a significant re-rating of the stock in the short term," Oddo BHF analysts commented this morning.



"The group's 'forced' return to its (solid) fundamentals and its credible, stand-alone medium-term strategic plan (with recently upgraded KPIs) should be enough to reassure investors, with the added bonus that BBVA has ultimately avoided a complicated and uncertain transaction," the broker added.



For the record, the deal had been opposed by the Spanish government, which had banned any legal merger between BBVA and Sabadell for a period of at least three years, effectively limiting the potential synergies from the merger.



"Above all, this finally points to a significant improvement in BBVA's shareholder return, given the 'capital release' associated with the failure of the offer," Oddo points out.



In fact, BBVA announced this morning that it would resume its share buyback program at the end of the month, worth €1 billion, which should be followed by further share purchases, as well as the payment next month of the highest interim dividend in the group's history, namely 32 cents per share.



On the Madrid Stock Exchange, BBVA shares rose 5.4% following these announcements, giving the company a market capitalization of more than €112bn.



Sabadell shares fell by more than 7%, even though the group also promised to be generous to its shareholders by returning some 40% of its market value to them by 2027, equivalent to €6bn.





