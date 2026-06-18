BC Partners Reportedly Eyeing Edenred

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/18/2026 at 01:03 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Edenred is reportedly in the crosshairs of British private equity firm BC Partners, according to a report this morning from La Lettre. "The investment fund is considering taking control of the meal-voucher leader," explains the publication specializing in confidential corporate news, adding that BC Partners is seeking a financial partner and has reportedly approached four other funds for this purpose.



Edenred currently has a market capitalization of €4.9bn, while its enterprise value, which includes debt, stands at €6.1bn. Prior to the publication of these rumors, the stock was trading at €20.68, having lost two-thirds of its value over the past three years.