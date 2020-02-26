Log in
bcom and Viaccess-Orca Make a Clear Round at the Cartesian Watermark Evaluation

02/26/2020 | 12:33pm EST

Via bcom and Viaccess-Orca- 25 February 2020 - Viaccess-Orca and bcom announced that their Dynamic Watermarking solution has undergone a stringent assessment carried out by Cartesian, an independent consultancy company for the communications and digital media industries.

Co-developed by VO and bcom, the Stream Guardian technology provides algorithms for VO's Dynamic Watermarking. According to specifications set by the Hollywood movie industry, Cartesian tested the robustness of the solution through its Farncombe Security Audit® Watermark. During the audit, the technology passed all the robustness tests, which check the watermark's ability to withstand attempts to obfuscate it or prevent it from being recovered. Stream Guardian passed the assessment thanks to its live-optimized analysis algorithm.

'Our content security team carried out a robustness test of the Stream Guardian technology. The watermark was subjected to multiple tests, which have been designed in partnership with Hollywood studios,' said Lee Kent, Head of Content Security at Cartesian. 'These tests replicate the tampering techniques used to illegally reproduce and distribute video content. By putting the technology through the rigorous Farncombe Security Audit Watermark process, it's evident that bcom and VO are committed to protecting valuable content against piracy.'

> Read the press release on bcom's site

> Read and download the press release on Viaccess-Orca's site

> Learn more about Cartesian's Farncombe Security Audit® Watermark

Disclaimer

Cartesian Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:32:07 UTC
