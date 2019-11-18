beIN SPORTS : Launches beIN SPORTS : XTRA – Free Streaming Channel for Sports Fans

New Channel to Feature Live Sports, News, Analysis and Highlights Bringing Fans Closer to the Game

beIN SPORTS, the world-class sports network, announced today the US launch of beIN SPORTS XTRA, a free English-language network offering live sports, news, analysis and highlights that brings hardcore and casual viewers closer to the game. beIN SPORTS XTRA will amplify brand awareness with its unlimited scale, and will allow new audiences to cut through channel clutter with a consistent LIVE sampling of exclusive season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events… all at no XTRA cost!

“In response to the high demand for our world-class content, it’s an exciting day for beIN SPORTS as we launch beIN SPORTS XTRA, delivering access to some of our highest quality sports properties, free for all viewers and fans,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for the US and Canada. “In addition to select matches from our popular soccer leagues LaLiga, Ligue 1 and Süper Lig, we’ll also offer viewers access via major platforms and devices that emphasize the growing popularity of women’s sports, including Paris Saint-Germain home matches and the French Women National team.”

beIN SPORTS XTRA will build on the network’s existing premium flagship English and Spanish feed offering in an effort to help drive awareness and tune in to content that would otherwise be crowded out of the live premiere window given the extensive rights offering in the US. In addition to the live event coverage, beIN SPORTS XTRA will be host to a number of digital first original productions such as the popular show Sports Burst previously available on Facebook.

beIN SPORTS XTRA will be broadly available to the public for free via The Roku Channel, with various additional multi-platform launches forthcoming.

For more information on what and where to watch, please go to www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

For information on how to watch the beIN SPORTS flagship channels and content, please visit www.beINSPORTS.com.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Copa del Rey, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports, tennis, boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), track & field, swimming, skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. For more information, visit www.beinsports.com.

