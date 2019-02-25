beIN SPORTS : to Air Two El Clásico Matches in Four Days

Network announces broadcast schedule for upcoming Copa del Rey and LaLiga El Clásico matches: Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona – February 27, March 2

beIN SPORTS, the exclusive U.S. broadcast home of LaLiga, will continue to provide viewers comprehensive coverage of the 2019 El Clásico matches between famous Spanish rivals, Real Madrid C.F. and FC Barcelona, this week on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

This week the second and third matches of “3 Clásicos in 25 days” will take place on Wednesday, February 27th at 2:50 PM EST / 11:50 AM PST with the second leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinal, and Saturday, March 2nd at 2:25 PM EST / 11:25 AM PST with action from matchday 26 of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season. The highly anticipated matches will air live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with veteran and award winning commentators Ray Hudson and Phil Schoen in English, and José Hernández and Jaime Macias in Spanish, providing the electrifying play-by-play and analysis.

The weeklong coverage from Spain starts today, February 25th, with beIN SPORTS correspondents Jamie Easton, Gabrielle Amado and Eugenia Károlyi reporting from Madrid and Barcelona. Joining them will be special guests Javier Saviola and Victor del Amo, adding their insight and expertise to the multi-media coverage. Saviola (known as Conejito) was a star striker at Barcelona and Real Madrid before going back home to Argentina to finish his illustrious career at River Plate. Del Amo played as a midfielder for Real Madrid in the late 90s and since then has coached various teams in Spain and Greece. beIN SPORTS’ coverage of these events will be featured on both channels, as well as on the beIN SPORTS website and social media accounts.

The matches will be complemented by special pre-game, halftime and post-game editions of “The Express”, “The XTRA” and “The Locker Room” featuring instant reactions from the network’s veteran analysts, exclusive post-game interviews, as well as live coverage of the teams’ press conferences live.

Fans are invited to get involved in the conversation by being part of “Sports Burst” weekdays at 12:00 PM EST / 9:00 AM PST on Facebook Live, and this Wednesday evening for a special El Clásico edition following the match’s post-game show.

This week, two Clásicos, Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona, Wednesday and Saturday, live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS! beIN SPORTS can be found nationwide in the U.S. via major traditional and OTT providers including Dish, Charter, Verizon Fios, Sling and FuboTV, among others.

Programming Schedule beIN SPORTS DATE EVENT LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT AIR TIME (EST) Wednesday, Feb. 27 The Express El Clásico- Pre-Game 2:00 PM LIVE Wednesday, Feb. 27 Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona El Clásico – Copa del Rey Semifinal (2nd Leg) 2:50 PM LIVE Wednesday, Feb. 27 The Express El Clásico- Post-Game 5:00 PM LIVE Saturday, Mar. 2 The Express El Clásico- Pre-Game 1:30 PM LIVE Saturday, Mar. 2 Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona El Clásico- LaLiga 2:25 PM LIVE Saturday, Mar. 2 The XTRA El Clásico- Post-Game 4:45 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS en Español DATE EVENT LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT AIR TIME (EST) Wednesday, Feb. 27 The Express El Clásico- Pre-Game 2:00 PM LIVE Wednesday, Feb. 27 Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona El Clásico – Copa del Rey Semifinal (2nd Leg) 2:50 PM LIVE Wednesday, Feb. 27 The Express El Clásico- Post-Game 5:00 PM LIVE Saturday, Mar. 2 The Express El Clásico- Pre-Game 1:30 PM LIVE Saturday, Mar. 2 Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona El Clásico- LaLiga 2:25 PM LIVE Saturday, Mar. 2 The Locker Room El Clásico- Post-Game 4:45 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS CONNECT DATE EVENT LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT AIR TIME (EST) Wednesday, Feb. 27 Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona El Clásico – Copa del Rey Semifinal (2nd Leg) 2:50 PM LIVE Saturday, Mar. 2 Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona El Clásico- LaLiga 2:25 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS USA FACEBOOK DATE EVENT LEAGUE/TOURNAMENT AIR TIME (EST) Wednesday, Feb. 27 Sports Burst Special Edition El Clásico – Facebook Live Post-Game 5:30 PM LIVE

For more information, visit www.beinsports.com.

About beIN SPORTS USA

