beIN SPORTS : to Air Two El Clásico Matches in Four Days

beIN SPORTS, the exclusive U.S. broadcast home of LaLiga, will continue
to provide viewers comprehensive coverage of the 2019 El Clásico matches
between famous Spanish rivals, Real Madrid C.F. and FC
Barcelona, this week on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN
SPORTS CONNECT.
This week the second and third matches of “3 Clásicos in 25 days” will
take place on Wednesday, February 27th at 2:50 PM EST / 11:50
AM PST with the second leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinal, and Saturday,
March 2nd at 2:25 PM EST / 11:25 AM PST with action from
matchday 26 of the 2018-2019 LaLiga season. The highly anticipated
matches will air live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN
SPORTS CONNECT with veteran and award winning commentators Ray Hudson
and Phil Schoen in English, and José Hernández and Jaime Macias in
Spanish, providing the electrifying play-by-play and analysis.
The weeklong coverage from Spain starts today, February 25th,
with beIN SPORTS correspondents Jamie Easton, Gabrielle Amado and
Eugenia Károlyi reporting from Madrid and Barcelona. Joining them will
be special guests Javier Saviola and Victor del Amo, adding their
insight and expertise to the multi-media coverage. Saviola (known as
Conejito) was a star striker at Barcelona and Real Madrid before going
back home to Argentina to finish his illustrious career at River Plate.
Del Amo played as a midfielder for Real Madrid in the late 90s and since
then has coached various teams in Spain and Greece. beIN SPORTS’
coverage of these events will be featured on both channels, as well as
on the beIN SPORTS website and social media accounts.
The matches will be complemented by special pre-game, halftime and
post-game editions of “The Express”, “The XTRA” and “The Locker Room”
featuring instant reactions from the network’s veteran analysts,
exclusive post-game interviews, as well as live coverage of the teams’
press conferences live.
Fans are invited to get involved in the conversation by being part of
“Sports Burst” weekdays at 12:00 PM EST / 9:00 AM PST on Facebook Live,
and this Wednesday evening for a special El Clásico edition following
the match’s post-game show.
This week, two Clásicos, Real Madrid C.F. vs. FC Barcelona, Wednesday
and Saturday, live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS! beIN SPORTS can be
found nationwide in the U.S. via major traditional and OTT providers
including Dish, Charter, Verizon Fios, Sling and FuboTV, among others.
