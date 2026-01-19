Beazley shares jumped 42% in London on Monday after Zurich Insurance tabled an improved offer to buy the British insurance and reinsurance group, following Beazley's board's rejection of its previous proposal.

Zurich Insurance has submitted an improved proposal to Beazley's board to acquire 100% of the group, now offering shareholders 1,280 pence in cash per Beazley share.



The Swiss insurer said the new offer price represents a 56% premium to Friday's closing price, and a 32% premium to Beazley's record share price of 973 pence set on June 6, 2025.



Zurich said its proposal gives Beazley shareholders "an immediate and certain exit value for their investment at a level higher than Beazley could achieve within a reasonable timeframe through the execution of its strategy”.



"This combination of two highly complementary businesses would create a leading, UK-based global specialty platform, which would also leverage Beazley's presence at Lloyd's of London”, the Swiss group said.