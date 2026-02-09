Becton Dickinson cuts outlook after divesting biosciences
Becton Dickinson has lowered its FY 2026 earnings forecast to reflect the effects of the sale of its biosciences and diagnostics business to Waters. The deal marks a major strategic step for the group as it refocuses on its MedTech operations, while triggering a negative market reaction.
Becton Dickinson now expects EPS of between $12.35 and $12.65 for FY 2026, down from a previous range of $14.75 to $15.05. The revision reflects the separation of the biosciences and diagnostics unit, sold to Waters and expected to close on Monday. The group said the new outlook factors in the transfer of certain costs, revenue tied to transition services and the financial impact of the sale proceeds. Following the announcement, the stock fell by about 2% during trading.
Waters has described the acquisition, announced last July, as transformative and aimed at strengthening its presence in clinical and diagnostic applications. Analysts say Becton Dickinson now benefits from a clearer strategic refocus on higher-growth MedTech segments. However, the medium-term growth pace, expected to be around a few percent, remains uncertain. The strategic shift comes as performance has been mixed across the group's divisions.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Becton Dickinson posted EPS of $2.91, above the consensus of $2.81. Revenue reached $5.25bn, up 1.6% year-on-year and above expectations of $5.15bn. Growth was driven by the Connected Care division and the Interventional business, where sales rose 5.5% and 5.8%, respectively. In contrast, the life sciences business posted a decline of 8.3%, while revenue excluding the divested division rose 3.5% to $4.49bn.
Becton, Dickinson and Company specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of medical and diagnostic equipment and materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- medical management systems (52.4%): medication delivery systems, pharmaceutical systems, advanced patient monitoring systems, etc.;
- interventional medical equipment (23.9%): surgical instruments, urological care products, etc.;
- diagnostic materials and clinical research and development tools (23.7%): automated systems for blood testing, mycobacteria detection, and molecular biology, medical biology devices, tools for studying genes and culturing cells, instruments for sorting and analyzing cells, monoclonal antibodies, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (58.6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21.6%), Asia (14.2%) and other (5.6%).
