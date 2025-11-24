Behind the Volatility: The Trends That Will Matter Between Now and December
Published on 11/24/2025 at 11:01 am EST
|12:39pm
|Nymex Overview : Diesel Continues to Plummet While Other Futures Mostly Flat -- OPIS
|DJ
|12:34pm
|Toronto Stocks Advance; Barrick Shares Rise on Deal to Resolve Mali Dispute
|DJ
|12:31pm
|Hegseth: Kelly, who appeared in recent video with other Democrats, is subject to Uniform Code of Military Justice
|RE
|12:30pm
|Bea to release September pce data on December 5
|RE
|12:30pm
|U.S. BEA to release personal income and outlays data December 5 - website (BEA not BLS)
|RE
|12:27pm
|EU winter grain sowing progressing well, crop monitor says
|RE
|12:13pm
|ICE Canola Posts Small Gains While Market Consolidates
|DJ
|12:11pm
|ECB's Nagel warns about food and services inflation
|RE
|12:11pm
|U.S. Aug industrial production revised to -0.1 pct
|RE
|12:11pm
|Wall Street surges on tech rally, rate cut optimism
|RE
|12:09pm
|U.S. Corn and Soybean Inspections Drop From Prior Week
|DJ
|12:07pm
|Italian regional votes show no sign of opposition breakthrough
|RE
|12:03pm
|Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions to U.S. industrial production and capacity use data
|RE
|12:03pm
|U.S. Aug manufacturing output revised to +0.1 pct (prev +0.2 pct)
|RE
|12:03pm
|Pentagon leaves open possibility of recalling Kelly, a retired Navy captain, to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures
|RE
Trading on Whispers Alone
With the data pipeline jammed, markets are stumbling through the dark - clutching at Fed whispers and trading on hunches rather than hard numbers. A nervous rally here, a tech wobble there, and a holiday season loaded with both promise and peril have left investors guessing at the real state of the American consumer. Until the statistical fog lifts, markets will keep oscillating between hope and heartburn.
Analyst recommendations: Gartner, Autonation, Broadcom, The Mosaic Company…
Ukraine Developments Pressure Defense Stocks, Boost Infrastructure Shares
Novo Nordisk Alzheimer's drug trials fail in blow to weight-loss giant
Bayer shares up more than 8% on revived fortunes for blood thinner
Stocks edge up, dollar dips as investors raise bets on December Fed cut
