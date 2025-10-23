The German group Beiersdorf, well known for its Nivea brand, has reduced its forecasts for 2025, citing a slowdown in the skincare market, particularly in emerging countries. It is now targeting organic growth of around 2.5%, down from 3% previously. The consumer goods division is also expected to grow by 2.5%, down from 3% to 4% previously.



Q3 sales reached €2.35bn (+1.7% organic growth), in line with forecasts. The flagship Nivea brand declined by 0.4%, while the derma category jumped by 12.4%. The EBIT margin target remains unchanged, slightly above the 13.9% recorded in 2024.



Despite this revision, the stock gained 0.8% to €97 at the start of trading. Investors are placing a small bet on the change in strategy, which involves refocusing Nivea on categories other than face and body care.