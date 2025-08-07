Deutsche Bank announced on Thursday that it has upgraded Beiersdorf shares from 'sell' to 'hold' with a target price unchanged at €98, citing mainly valuation matters.



In morning comments, the analyst noted that the stock is now down 21% this year, trading at a ten-year low compared to the MSCI Europe index.



While Deutsche Bank acknowledges that certain risks still surround the company's medium-term earnings growth, it emphasizes that the stock has now become very attractive compared to the rest of the market and other companies in the sector, with its valuation at a 10-year low.



It also notes that the company's management is now under strong pressure to improve the group's performance, but also points to renewed interest from internet users in its brands, especially high-end products.



While it fears that Nivea may struggle to grow further or even hit a "glass ceiling," the professional says it does not see any major downside risk at this stage.