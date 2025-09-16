Jefferies downgrades Beiersdorf shares from 'buy' to 'hold', with a target price reduced from €125 to €101, notably fearing that hopes for innovation in the H2 2025 are over-optimistic.



Dependence on Nivea's ability to compete with good value-for-money offerings and 'masstige' (a contraction of 'mass' and 'prestige') prices has long been a challenge, the broker notes.



History shows that refocusing and incremental investments can enable the brand to progress, but not to last. This cycle is repeating itself, with Nivea struggling to achieve the growth needed to make the stock work, it continues.