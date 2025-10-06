While maintaining its "neutral" opinion on Beiersdorf, Oddo BHF is lowering its target price from €122 to €100, warning that the German cosmetics group's organic growth in Q3 is unlikely to recover as expected.



"In our view, this has two implications: the target of 3-4% organic growth in 2025 is at risk, and the assumption of a short-term accident is reduced in favor of a portfolio that is either too narrow or too premium-priced on Nivea,' the analyst said.



Oddo BHF nevertheless continues to view Beiersdorf as a "quality player in skincare that has been pursuing the right strategy of expanding its operational footprint in its core business since the arrival of its current CEO, Vincent Warnery."