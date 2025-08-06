Beiersdorf has announced an adjustment to its outlook for 2025 "in light of the more challenging market conditions observed recently" and pointing to "volatile challenges and developments in large parts of the world." NB: cp -7.5%.



The German cosmetics group now anticipates organic sales growth of around 3% (compared with 4%-6% previously) and expects an adjusted EBIT margin (excluding exceptional items) slightly above the 2024 level (13.9%).



We expect to accelerate growth in the second half of the year, thanks to our strong innovation pipeline, said CEO Vincent Warnery, who expects a significant contribution from the launch of Nivea's epigenetic serum in H2.



In H1, Beiersdorf achieved stable adjusted EPS of €2.54 and an adjusted EBIT margin down 0.1 point to 16.1% on sales of €5.2bn, representing organic growth of 2.1% (+1.9% for the consumer business and +3% for tesa).