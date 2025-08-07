After a sharp correction the previous day following lower-than-expected quarterly results and a warning about FY 2025, Beiersdorf shares rebounded on Thursday after an upgrade by Deutsche Bank analysts.



In their morning comments, the broker said it had upgraded the stock from "sell" to "hold" with an unchanged price target of €98.



The analyst noted that the stock is now down 21% this year, trading at a ten-year low compared to the MSCI Europe index.



While Deutsche Bank acknowledges that certain risks still surround the company's medium-term earnings growth, it emphasizes that the stock has now become very attractive compared to the rest of the market and other companies in the sector, with its valuation at a 10-year low.



It also notes that the company's management is now under strong pressure to improve the group's performance, but also points to renewed interest among internet users in its brands, especially upmarket products.



While he fears that Nivea may struggle to grow further or even hit a "glass ceiling," the analyst says he does not see any major downside risk at this time.



After falling more than 8% on Wednesday, Beiersdorf shares were up 2.2% in early afternoon trading on Thursday.