UBS maintains its "sell" recommendation on Beiersdorf shares, reducing its target price for them from €98 to €92, with its new TP representing 5% downside potential for the German cosmetics group's stock.



In its summary, the broker points to "a weak quarterly report, with target reductions and indications that operating performance could be slower for longer."



While acknowledging "promising strategy changes" for the group (which operates brands such as Nivea, Eucerin, and La Prairie), UBS believes that these will take time to bear fruit.