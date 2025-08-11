As trade and technology tensions between China and the US intensify, Beijing is demanding an easing of US restrictions on strategic semiconductors, while accusing Nvidia's H20 chips of posing a risk to its national security.

China wants the US to lift, or at least reduce, its restrictions on exports of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are essential for artificial intelligence, reports the Financial Times. Beijing believes that these restrictions are hampering companies such as Huawei, while Washington cites the need to curb its advances in AI and defense.

Nvidia's H20 chips in the spotlight

At the same time, Nvidia's H20 chips, designed for the Chinese market after the US restrictions of 2023, are being criticized by state media. An account affiliated with CCTV considers them to be underperforming, environmentally unfriendly, and potentially equipped with a "backdoor" allowing remote control. Nvidia, summoned by the Chinese Cyberspace Administration at the end of July, denies any security flaws.

However, the US Department of Commerce has begun issuing licenses to Nvidia to export its H20 chips to China, a US official said on Friday.

Between calls to ease US controls and suspicions about Nvidia, the Sino-US tech rivalry is intensifying. The US restrictions, which have been in place for several administrations, are hampering sales to one of the world's largest semiconductor markets, while remaining a major source of revenue for US manufacturers.

Last week, AMD disappointed investors with forecasts deemed modest, which management justified by citing export restrictions to China.