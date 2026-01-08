Chinese authorities this week asked some technology companies to suspend their orders for Nvidia-made H200 chips, according to The Information. The move is part of Beijing's strategy to promote the use of domestically made components for artificial intelligence, against a backdrop of persistent tensions with the US in the semiconductor sector. China wants to curb its reliance on US technologies while tightening control over access to critical components such as high-performance chips.
The Chinese government wants to avoid a strategic stockpiling of H200 chips before an official decision is made on the terms of their import. Meanwhile, Washington has tightened its restrictions on exports of advanced technologies, while export licences for the H200 remain under review. Nvidia secured authorisation late last year to sell to China, provided that it pays 25% of the revenue from those sales as a tax to the US government.
Despite the lack of clear communication from Beijing, Nvidia has seen strong demand for its H200 chip in the Chinese market, according to comments by CEO Jensen Huang at the CES trade show. The H200 precedes the new generation of "Blackwell" chips aimed at AI. Officially, China says it remains open to international cooperation, while accelerating the development of a domestic semiconductor industry to guarantee the country's technological sovereignty.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
