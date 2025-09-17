According to the Financial Times China has ordered its tech giants to stop buying artificial intelligence chips made by Nvidia, stepping up its efforts to strengthen its domestic semiconductor industry against the US.

The British business daily reports in an article published this morning that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) this week asked companies such as ByteDance and Alibaba to halt their testing and orders of the RTX Pro 6000D model, designed specifically for China and launched two months ago. Several groups were planning to order tens of thousands of units and had already begun testing with Nvidia suppliers before receiving the order to stop.

A crackdown on US-made chips

This ban goes further than previous recommendations by the authorities, which mainly targeted the H20 chip, another Nvidia model intended for the Chinese market. Beijing is now pushing local companies to completely detach themselves from the American supplier in order to build an independent supply chain. "The message is now crystal clear," sums up one industry executive. "Before, some hoped that Nvidia would resume deliveries if the geopolitical situation improved. Today, everyone is mobilized to build a local system". Nvidia had developed specific versions of its chips after the US banned exports of its most powerful components to China under the Biden administration.

Is there enough AI chip production in China?

Chinese authorities recently summoned national players such as Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu to compare their chips with Nvidia models authorized under US restrictions, the FT reports. According to one source cited, regulators now believe that Chinese AI processors are reaching - or even exceeding - the level of US chips that are still accessible. China aims to triple its production of AI processors by next year. "The current consensus at the highest level is that there will be enough local supply to meet demand without relying on Nvidia," an industry source says.