Belén Garijo to Replace Paul Hudson as Head of Sanofi

Sanofi has announced that its Board of Directors, meeting on February 11, has decided not to renew Paul Hudson's term as a board member. As a result, he will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer on the evening of February 17.

Published on 02/12/2026

On the recommendation of the Nominations Committee, the Board has appointed Belén Garijo as Chief Executive Officer. She will assume her duties following the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2026. Her candidacy as a board member will also be proposed.



In the meantime, Olivier Charmeil, Executive Vice President for General Medicines and a member of the Executive Committee since 2011, will serve as interim CEO of the French healthcare giant.



A Spanish national, Belén Garijo joined the German group Merck KGaA in 2011 and was appointed CEO in 2021, becoming the first woman to lead a DAX 40 company in Germany.



Tasked with "bringing greater rigor to the implementation of Sanofi's strategy and accelerating its future readiness," her top priorities will be to strengthen productivity, governance, and the innovation capacity of the company's R&D.