Belgium Receives Its First Airbus H145M Military Helicopter

The kingdom is pressing ahead with the modernization of its defense and security capabilities, while expanding its order with the European manufacturer.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/24/2026 at 06:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus announced the delivery of the first H145M helicopter to Belgium, under a contract signed in 2024 via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to equip the Belgian Armed Forces and the Federal Police.



Belgium has also exercised an option for 3 additional aircraft, bringing the total H145M helicopters on order to 20.



The H145M is a multirole military helicopter capable of carrying out light-attack missions, special operations, lifting or transporting external loads. The aircraft can also be integrated into networked operations and cooperate with unmanned aerial systems thanks to its advanced connectivity capabilities.



The military version of the light twin-engine H145, the H145M is equipped with two Safran Arriel 2E engines, a FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control) digital control system, and the Helionix avionics suite.



Airbus says it is "the quietest helicopter in its category".