Bending Spoons targets up to $1.62bn in its Nasdaq IPO
Bending Spoons is preparing a U.S. stock market debut that could allow it to raise up to $1.62bn. The Italian technology group, which specializes in acquiring and developing software businesses, plans to offer 58m shares at a price between $26 and $28. At the top of that range, the company would be valued at about $19bn. Roughly 60% of the shares on offer will come from a new issuance, with the remainder sold by existing shareholders, including Baillie Gifford.
Based in Milan, Bending Spoons has grown on a strategy of buying digital platforms and then restructuring them to accelerate growth. Its portfolio includes Vimeo, WeTransfer, AOL and Eventbrite. The company has sharply improved its financial performance, posting net profit of $27.5m on revenue of $601m in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $112.2m and revenue of $259m a year earlier.
The deal ranks among the year’s largest European IPOs and comes amid a pickup in activity in U.S. markets. Since the start of the year, 179 companies have raised about $150bn in the United States, according to Dealogic. Bending Spoons’ listing will also test investor appetite for software companies, in a sector deeply reshaped by the rise of artificial intelligence. The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "BSP", with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Allen & Co serving as lead underwriters.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest banking groups in the world. Revenues (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- investment and market banking (42.3%): consulting for mergers-acquisitions and restructuring, capital increases, investment capital, active on the stock, bond, and derived product markets, stock market brokerage, etc.;
- retail banking (41%): sale of standard and specialized financial services (real estate loans, automobile loans, insurance, etc.) through a network of more than 5,083 banking agencies. The group also develops credit cards sale activity;
- asset management (13%): USD 4,791 billion of assets under management at the end of 2025;
- commercial banking (3,7%).
At the end of 2025, the group was managing USD 2,559.3 billion in current deposits and USD 1,467.7 billion in current loans.
Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (76.6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (13.4%), Asia/Pacific (7.7%), Latin America and Carribean (2.3%).
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