Beneteau Group posted revenue of €170.6m for Q3 2025, down 3% at constant exchange rates year-on-year (-4.9% on a reported basis).

Over nine months, revenue amounted to €574.4m, down 21.4% at constant exchange rates compared to 2024 (-22% on a reported basis).



Sales momentum improved significantly, with orders jumping 33% in Q3. "In a market environment that remains challenging, the strategy of accelerating new model launches is paying off," said Bruno Thivoyon, Chairman of the Beneteau Group Executive Board. He emphasized that "order intake, which has risen significantly since the beginning of the year, is now once again exceeding sales levels."



By segment, the Motor business grew by 23.4% at constant exchange rates in Q3, benefiting in particular from the success of the PRESTIGE models, the Beneteau Swift Trawler 54 and the Merry Fisher 1295. The Sailing business, on the other hand, continues to suffer, with a 35.2% decline, due in particular to the sharp slowdown in demand from professional charter companies (-47%).



Geographically, the recovery is being driven by North America (+7.9% at constant exchange rates), despite the negative effects of customs duties and exchange rates. Europe remains in slight decline (-2.4%) due to weak demand for sailboats, partially offset by higher sales of motorboats.



For Q4, the group anticipates revenue of around €300m (compared to €298m in Q4 2024) and maintains its outlook for a gradual recovery in growth.



It has confirmed its annual guidance, aiming to return to operational profitability in H2.