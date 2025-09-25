Oddo BHF maintains its 'Neutral' rating on Bénéteau shares, with a target price lowered from €9.60 to €8.50.



The analyst notes that H1 results were below expectations, with EBITDA of €8.5m (well below the €77.7m a year earlier), with an operating loss of -€20.6m (vs. -€10m estimated), reflecting a "complicated" environment.



The broker attributes this underperformance to the decline in sales (-€47m), the rollout of the new ERP (-€11m), costs related to partial activity in Europe (-€7m) and losses at the US shipyard (-€8m).



The note indicates an expected return to growth and profitability in H2, with revenue of around €500m, a customs duty impact of €5m-€10m, and annual operating income of "around break-even."