Beneteau: Streamlining of American Operations and a New Appointment
The French boating specialist has announced the closure of its Cadillac, Michigan, production site by the third quarter of 2026. Impacted by conflict in the Middle East and cumulative losses of €30m, the group is divesting the Four Winns, Glastron, and Scarab Jet brands to refocus on its core strategic labels.
This decision comes amid a deteriorating macroeconomic climate. Already on the defensive following its quarterly revenue report on May 4, Beneteau has been hit hard by buyer hesitation, a trend exacerbated by the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in March 2026.
Beyond the geopolitical situation, however, it was the financial reality of the American site that forced management's hand. Positioned in the structurally declining bowrider and jet boat segments, the American brands have shown depleted profitability, recording nearly €30m in cumulative operating losses over the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years. This financial drain persisted despite recent investments.
A Targeted Operation to Protect Margins
The divested activities accounted for less than 5% of Beneteau's total revenue in 2025. The group noted that a search for buyers is currently underway and that after-sales service will be fully maintained until the sale is finalized. "This decision does not call into question the Beneteau Group's ambitions in the American market," management stated in a press release.
The primary objective is defensive: to rapidly restore operating margins and redeploy capital toward its seven key profitable brands, including Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, and Prestige. By pruning its peripheral American branch, the manufacturer intends to safeguard its growth prospects and profitability targets for the full 2026 fiscal year.
A New Appointment
In tandem with these decisions, the group announced the appointment of Nicolas Retailleau as Chief Financial Officer and his induction into the Management Board alongside Bruno Thivoyon.
Serving as Finance Director since September 2022, Nicolas Retailleau brings over 20 years of experience in financial management within international groups such as Valeo, Galeries Lafayette, and Tarkett, spanning several countries including France, Spain, Mexico, the United States, and Belgium.
In his new role, he will be responsible for consolidating and developing the finance, legal, and information systems functions, as well as overseeing the deployment of management processes (ERP), compliance, and internal controls.
Bénéteau is among the world leaders in designing, producing and selling of leisure craft. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by family of products as follows:
- boats (96.5%): sail boats (No. 1 worldwide) and motor boats (Bénéteau, Jeanneau and Prestige brands), yachts (CNB, Prestige Yachts, Monte Carlo Yachts), and catamarans (Lagoon);
- other (3.5%): mainly spare parts.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.2%), Europe (46.8%), North America (26.7%), Asia (2.6%), South America (1.5%) and other (7.2%).
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