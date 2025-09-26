UBS expects another challenging year. The analyst confirms his neutral recommendation on the stock but lowers his target price to €8.4 (from €9).
After a difficult first half, we have lowered our target price to €8.4. 2025 will be another difficult year in terms of revenue and profitability. Management expects a return to growth in H2, UBS says.
Beneteau: UBS lowers its target price
Published on 09/26/2025 at 04:55 am EDT
