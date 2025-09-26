Bénéteau is among the world leaders in designing, producing and selling of leisure craft. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by family of products as follows: - boats (97.7%): sail boats (No. 1 worldwide) and motor boats (Bénéteau, Jeanneau and Prestige brands), yachts (CNB, Prestige Yachts, Monte Carlo Yachts), and catamarans (Lagoon); - other (2.3%): mainly spare parts. Net sales (not including sold divisions) are distributed geographically as follows: France (15.5%), Europe (46.8%), North America (26.3%), Asia (3.8%), South America (0.9%), and other (6.7%). In November 2024, the group sold its recreational mobile home manufacturing business.