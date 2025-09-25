UBS believes that H1 was difficult for the pleasure boat maker, although management anticipates a return to growth in H2.



UBS maintains its neutral recommendation on the stock with a target price of €9 after it published its H1 results.



Beneteau announced negative EBIT of -€20.6m for H1 2025, impacted by weak volumes, ERP costs and other items (EBITDA -€4m), representing a margin of -5.1% (EBITDA -1.0%), the broker said.



This decline is due to lower volumes (revenue of €404m in H1 2025, sales growth of -27% at constant exchange rates) and ERP costs (-€11m y-o-y), UBS adds.