Benoît Grenot appointed CEO of Carbios

The Auvergne-based greentech firm Carbios has announced a major leadership transition. Vincent Kamel, 64, has shared his decision to retire. He will officially step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer on May 31, 2026.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/18/2026 at 12:00 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

To succeed him, the Board of Directors has opted for continuity by appointing Benoît Grenot, the current Deputy CEO, who will assume his new responsibilities on June 1, 2026.



Board Chair Isabelle Parize praised Vincent Kamel's track record, noting the strategic milestones achieved during his tenure, including the partnership agreement with China's Wankai New Materials and the progress made on the flagship Longlaville plant. She emphasized that Benoît Grenot's international experience, particularly in China, will be a key asset in steering the company's next phase of commercial and industrial development.