Benoît Grenot Steps Down as CEO of Baikowski

Baikowski announces a change in its governance, with the resignation of Benoît Grenot from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 30, to "pursue a new professional project."

Published on 01/21/2026

The specialty industrial minerals manufacturer states that a selection process is already underway to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer as soon as possible, with the new executive expected to take office in 2026.



In the meantime, François-Xavier Entremont, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will serve as interim CEO and will ensure the continued implementation of the group's development strategy.