The specialty industrial minerals manufacturer states that a selection process is already underway to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer as soon as possible, with the new executive expected to take office in 2026.
In the meantime, François-Xavier Entremont, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will serve as interim CEO and will ensure the continued implementation of the group's development strategy.
Benoît Grenot Steps Down as CEO of Baikowski
Baikowski announces a change in its governance, with the resignation of Benoît Grenot from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 30, to "pursue a new professional project."
Published on 01/21/2026 at 01:44 am EST
