Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

beqom : CEO Fabio Ronga Wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:50am EDT

beqom, a cloud-based compensation software provider, is proud to announce that CEO Fabio Ronga has been distinguished as the winner of the 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award, in the Service/Commerce category, rewarding people who perform great entrepreneurial work with a pioneering spirit, courage, diligence, and passion. More than 100 guests from business, politics, and culture joined the finalists and award winners in Zurich on October 25 to celebrate at the award ceremony of the 22nd edition.

“We congratulate the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 award,” said Stefan Rösch-Rütsche, Country Managing Partner at EY in Switzerland. “The award-winning entrepreneurs have convinced the judges with their successes, their innovative strength, their corporate and social commitment and, of course, their personality. All of these facets make for successful and first-class entrepreneurship.”

Since 1986, EY has been committed to the unique Entrepreneur Of The Year program, which specifically recognizes the achievements of entrepreneurs. The program, which was launched in the US, has now spread to more than 70 countries. The associated Entrepreneur Of The Year competition is the world's biggest and most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from EY,” said Fabio Ronga, beqom CEO. “beqom was born after we identified how most large companies in the world lacked a simpler, flexible approach to define and compute employee compensation. Ten years on, this award acts as an external validation of our success, but it would not be possible without the incredible work of the beqom team. They have all played a part in developing beqom into the company that it is today, and I’d like to dedicate the award to them.”

The entrepreneurs go through an intensive process with interviews and company visits, leading up to the final selection and granting of the award. Friday’s gala is the culmination of a comprehensive programme in which EY promotes entrepreneurship and brings people together in all countries and regions of the world.

The global network of 50,000 entrepreneurs continues to grow, with 5,000 nominees and 1,200 finalists added each year. In Switzerland, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year success story began in 1998. Since then, up to 50 entrepreneurs have applied for the competition every year. The jury selects one award winner from a shortlist of three finalists in each category.

About beqom

Happiness is the best driver for success.

Our mission is to make the workforce of our customers happy. beqom drives happiness by allowing business managers to lead, align, and motivate employees and partners. beqom’s cloud-based total compensation platform is used globally across all industry sectors by over 100 large companies such as Microsoft and Vodafone. It addresses all performance and compensation aspects such as salary review, bonus, long-term incentives, commissions, benefits, non-cash rewards and all key drivers towards Employee Performance Management and Sales Performance Management. HR, sales, and finance leverage our platform to drive performance, retention, cost optimization, efficiency, compliance and… happiness among their people.

www.beqom.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aBP Swings to Loss on Weaker Oil Prices, Weather-Related Repair Costs -- Update
DJ
06:12aIREIT GLOBAL : Notification Of Results Release
PU
06:12aACCESS BANK : successfully completes post-merger integration of its banking platforms
PU
06:12aMACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Decision of the Securities and Exchange Commission for a successful takeover of Ohridska banka AD Skopje
PU
06:12aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Nordic Semiconductor's new IoT module certified for use on Verizon networks
PU
06:12aREGIS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:12aAIRBUS : Gets Exclusive Contract to Train Volotea's Pilots
DJ
06:11aTWIST BIOSCIENCE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:11aREGIS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11aDEL MONTE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% on weaker oil prices, hurricane
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group