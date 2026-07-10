According to Berenberg, the integration of Exail is a solid strategic fit and should be accretive, with an estimated positive impact of 3% on revenue and EPS by 2028, despite a negative impact on 2026 EPS tied to an assumption of a higher tax rate.
The broker also notes that the second quarter should be hurt by SES's cancellation of two geostationary satellites, leading to a decline of around €150m in revenue in the space business.
Finally, the research firm expects an order book that will be harder to compare year over year after last year's Indian Rafale contract of more than €1bn, while maintaining a favorable view on the outlook for the Defense division thanks to rising military spending in Europe.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (55.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.7%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (17.4%);
- other (0.6%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (27.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (28.1%), North America (12.4%), Asia (9.9%), Australia and New Zealand (4.1%) and other (11.3%).
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