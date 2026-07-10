Berenberg cuts its target on Thales, shares fall

The analyst reiterates its 'hold' rating on the stock, with a price target lowered to €265 from €270. The shares are down 1.4% this morning in Paris.

According to Berenberg, the integration of Exail is a solid strategic fit and should be accretive, with an estimated positive impact of 3% on revenue and EPS by 2028, despite a negative impact on 2026 EPS tied to an assumption of a higher tax rate.



The broker also notes that the second quarter should be hurt by SES's cancellation of two geostationary satellites, leading to a decline of around €150m in revenue in the space business.



Finally, the research firm expects an order book that will be harder to compare year over year after last year's Indian Rafale contract of more than €1bn, while maintaining a favorable view on the outlook for the Defense division thanks to rising military spending in Europe.