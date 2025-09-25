On Thursday, Berenberg downgraded TotalEnergies shares from "buy" to "hold," with a target price also reduced from €60 to €57.



In a report on the European oil and gas sector, the analyst expressed concern about the deteriorating economic environment, leading him to anticipate more risks for energy companies in 2026.



Regarding Total, Berenberg highlights the group's significant capex, with it spending heavily on its growth projects, a dynamic that should certainly enable it to increase its production over the long term, but which suggests less cash available for shareholders in the shorter term.



With this in mind, the broker says that it expects the company to reduce its share buybacks over the coming quarters in order to preserve its financial resources, a forecast confirmed yesterday evening in its press release issued ahead of its investor meeting on Monday, September 29.



At the same time, the professional acknowledges that the company's liquefied natural gas (LNG) business is expected to grow strongly from 2026-2027, but warns that this acceleration is likely to coincide with a period of global market saturation and therefore less favorable conditions.



Finally, Berenberg highlights the high valuation of the stock, which is already trading at a slightly higher price than its competitors for 2026 based on its EV/EBITDA ratio, leading it to prefer other stocks such as bp, Repsol, and Shell within the sector.