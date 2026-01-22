Berenberg Initiates Coverage of Capgemini with "Hold" Rating
Berenberg announced on Thursday that it has initiated coverage of Capgemini shares with a "hold" recommendation and a price target set at 143 euros, notably lamenting the lack of progress made by the technology group in improving its margins.
In a note dedicated to the software and IT services sector, the analyst explains that the French group's positioning is likely to weigh on its performance.
Although Capgemini recently raised its forecasts for the 2025 fiscal year, its management team has suggested that client spending is not expected to rebound in the near term, the study highlights.
The financial intermediary argues that the company is particularly penalized by its strong presence in France and in the automotive sector, two segments that are currently lacking dynamism.
Furthermore, it believes that the prospect of an acceleration in organic growth in the second half of 2025 (+2%) still needs to translate into improved profitability and an expansion of profit margins.
In this context, Berenberg says it favors the market leader, Accenture, for which it is initiating coverage with a buy recommendation, even though its current top pick in the sector is the American IT and telecommunications specialist Cognizant.
On the Paris stock exchange, Capgemini shares were up 1.4% on Thursday morning following these comments, a performance broadly in line with the CAC 40 index (+1.3%).
Capgemini SE is one of the world leaders in providing IT services. The group's activity is organized around 4 sectors:
- system design, development and integration;
- outsourcing services: management of applications and infrastructures;
- technology and engineering services: assistance and support services for internal IT teams;
- consulting services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (12.5%), Europe (31%), North America (28%), Asia/Pacific and Latin America (8.7%).
