Berenberg announced on Thursday that it has begun to monitor Exosens shares with a buy recommendation and a target price of €57, representing around 20% upside potential.



In a research note, the analyst believes that this strategic supplier to NATO, well known for its image intensifier tubes used in the manufacture of night vision equipment, is likely to "shine in the dark."



While acknowledging that the share price has already risen significantly recently, driven by defense spending, the broker believes that the market has not yet fully priced in the growth potential of the night vision market, nor Exosens' strong position in this segment, not to mention a possible external growth strategy that could materialize through targeted acquisitions, even outside the defense sector.