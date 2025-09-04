On Thursday, Berenberg maintained its buy recommendation on VusionGroup shares, with a target price maintained at €257, considering that the share's recent decline is exaggerated given the solid fundamentals of the electronic shelf label (ESL) specialist for physical retail outlets.



In its view, the recent decline is due to profit-taking following the sharp rise in the share price since last December, concerns about the impact of US tariffs, a recent downgrade of E-Ink, one of Vusion's main suppliers and shareholders, and political instability in France.



While acknowledging that the introduction of customs surcharges could slow down the deployment plans of some US distributors, the analyst points out that retailers that are already well advanced in their development should continue with their plans.



Admittedly, the broker adds that the ESL market remains uncertain, while VusionGroup is less exposed than its competitors and could even gain market share this year, as the company has already received enough orders to ensure strong sales momentum over the next 12 months.